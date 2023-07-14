Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha led Nigeria to victory but has since been disqualified

England have matched their best haul of 58 gold medals in a Commonwealth Games after it was ruled their women's 4x100m relay silver will be upgraded.

The quartet finished second in Birmingham in August 2022, but race winners Nigeria have been disqualified following an anti-doping violation.

It means England retain the relay title won four years previously in Australia.

Their tally of 58 golds equals the number England won at the 2014 Games in Glasgow.

England's team of Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita ran 42.41 seconds to finish behind a Nigeria quartet that included Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha who has since been disqualified.

Ashleigh Nelson ran in the semi-final for England and will also receive a gold medal.

The Commonwealth Games Federation confirmed Nwokocha's individual and team results at Birmingham 2022 had been expunged, and that England would be promoted to relay gold, with Jamaica taking silver and Australia the bronze.

Williams said of the outcome: "The news is very bittersweet, especially as the Games were at home in front of friends and family. We came in as reigning champions and it would have been great to get a gold medal at home.

"[But] very happy to be double Commonwealth Games gold medallists in the relay."

An unchanged overall medal haul of 176 is Team England's highest at a Games.