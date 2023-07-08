Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith won the women's 100m at the UK Athletics Championships after Zharnel Hughes claimed the men's 100m title in Manchester.

Hughes clocked 10.03 seconds, with Reece Prescod (10.14) second and Eugene Amo-Dadzie (10.18) third, amid heavy rain which delayed the women's race.

After the rain stopped, Asher-Smith won in 11.06 ahead of Imani Lansiquot (11.26) and Bianca Williams (11.29).

The wins secured both their spots at the World Championships in Budapest.

Hughes recently clocked 9.83 to break Linford Christie's 30-year British 100m record.

"I came away with the win," he said after success in Manchester. "It means everything to me to be British champion.

"I worked for this and I prepared for this. I train in these conditions, sometimes in Jamaica, but I am soaked - these conditions are the worst ever."

The women's 100m was delayed by almost 30 minutes because of the downpour at the Manchester Regional Arena Track.

"It has been a very British day, a very northern day," said Asher-Smith. "Welcome to the north of England!

"But, for me, it is all about performing irrespective of everything, and being ready for anything.

"Today the rain came down so I thought I need to focus and deal with whatever it throws at you.

"We had the not knowing if the race would go ahead, the waiting, going out, coming in, lightning, wind. Today's priority was to book my place on the plane [to Hungary]."

Molly Caudery claimed victory in the women's pole vault with a lifetime best of 4.71m as she also achieved the qualifying standard needed to secure a spot for the event in Hungary in August.

"It is unbelievable; it really hasn't sunk in," said the 23-year-old.

"After 11 months of rehab following two foot surgeries to get two [personal bests] here and the world standard is really unexpected and so exciting.

"It was even raining when I jumped that 4.71m so I feel there is more to come."

Cindy Sember also qualified for the World Championships by winning the women's 100m hurdles with a time of 12.98 in a race in which Katarina Johnson-Thompson came fourth.

Johnson-Thompson, the 2019 world heptathlon champion, clocked 13.34 for her fastest time in the discipline in four years.

"It is good to see the work in a real performance, so now I know I am in a good place," said the 30-year-old, who plans to take part in the 200m and shot put on Sunday.

"A world medal is my goal. It will be really tough to get there but I am working hard and we will see where we are in six weeks."