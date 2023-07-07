Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Shericka Jackson won 200m gold and 100m silver at the 2022 World Championships

Shericka Jackson became the fifth fastest woman of all time as she won the 100m in 10.65 seconds at Jamaica's national championships.

It was the fastest time in the world this year - beating the 10.71secs run by Sha'Carri Richardson at the US championships the previous day.

And Jackson, tied with American Marion Jones for fifth on the all-time list, says she can still improve.

"I think the ending needs a little fixing," said the 28-year-old.

"I know I'm a strong finisher, but I still need to work on that a bit.

"I have to go back to the drawing board with coach, but tonight I did a very good job."

It means Jackson, 200m champion and 100m silver medallist at last year's World Championships in Oregon, will be heading to the World Championships in Budapest in August.

She will be joined by Shashalee Forbes and Natasha Morrison who came second and third respectively, while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also qualifies as defending world champion.

Two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, however, will not feature after coming fifth following an injury-affected season.

The men's event was won by Jackson's training partner Rohan Watson, 21.

He won his first final at any level in 9.91secs, the joint-ninth fastest time of the year and 10th best ever by a Jamaican.

'I'm not back, I'm better' - Richardson books Worlds slot

Richardson ran the fastest time in the world this year on Thursday before Jackson bettered her efforts 24 hours later

Richardson, meanwhile, followed up Thursday's personal best to win the women's 100m at the US championships.

The 23-year-old missed the Tokyo Olympics because of a ban for a positive cannabis test and failed to reach last year's World Championships.

However her victory in 10.82secs ahead of Brittany Brown and Tamari Davis in third booked a long-awaited place at a major championships.

"I'm not back, I'm better," Richardson said.

"I'm ready mentally, physically and emotionally, and I'm here to stay."

Cravont Charleston beat 2019 world champion Christian Coleman to win the men's 100m in 9.95secs.

The 25-year-old - in his first 100m final at a US championships - beat Coleman by one hundredth of a second.

Noah Lyles finished third and will have a chance to add the 100m world title to the 200m crown he won last year.