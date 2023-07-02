Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Daryll Neita won the women's 200m ahead of fellow Brit Dina Asher-Smith at a wet Diamond League event in Stockholm.

Neita followed her second place in the 100m in Lausanne with a winning time of 22.50 seconds and Asher-Smith (22.58) completed a British one-two.

Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm was a convincing winner of the 400m hurdles in 47.57.

However, the end of the Norwegian's race was disrupted by an apparent protest close to the finish line.

Warholm, from lane eight, finished more than a second clear of his closest challenger, though the soaking wet conditions weakened the prospect of fast times on the track.

Reece Prescod ran 10.14 to finish second in the men's 100m while Laura Muir was sixth in the women's 1500m, one place behind Melissa Courtney-Bryant.

Prescod was beaten by South Africa's Akani Simbine who crossed the line in 10.03 seconds, while Muir faded slightly in the final straight as Freweyni Hailu led an Ethiopian one-two-three.

World bronze medallist Matt Hudson-Smith was third in the men's 400m in 45.57 seconds, while Jazmin Sawyers was eighth in the women's long jump with a best of 6.25m.