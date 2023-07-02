Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Daryll Neita won the women's 200m ahead of fellow Briton Dina Asher-Smith at a wet Diamond League event in Stockholm.

Neita followed her second place in the 100m in Lausanne with a winning time of 22.50 seconds and Asher-Smith (22.58) completed a British one-two.

Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm eased to victory in the men's 400m hurdles in 47.57.

However, the end of the Norwegian's race was disrupted by protesters who entered the track near the finish line.

Three people kneeled on the ground and stretched a banner across six lanes, which other competitors ran through as they completed the race.

"It is permissible to protest, but this is not the way to do it," Warholm told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "It is disrespectful to those who are here to do a good job."

Warholm, who was in lane eight and not affected by the protest, finished more than a second clear of his closest challenger, though the soaking wet conditions weakened the prospect of fast times on the track.

British sprinter Reece Prescod ran 10.14 to finish second in the men's 100m behind South Africa's Akani Simbine, while Laura Muir was sixth in the women's 1500m, one place behind Melissa Courtney-Bryant.

Muir faded slightly in the final straight as Freweyni Hailu led an Ethiopian one-two-three.

World bronze medallist Matt Hudson-Smith was third in the men's 400m in 45.57 seconds, while Jazmin Sawyers was eighth in the women's long jump with a best of 6.25m.

The men's pole vault competition - delayed until the inclement weather cleared in the Swedish capital - was won by home favourite Armand Duplantis.