British pair Keely Hodgkinson and Daryll Neita both claimed strong second places as Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Jakob Ingebrigtsen continued their fine Diamond League form in Lausanne.

Ivory Coast's Ta Lou claimed a third straight women's 100m win in 10.88 seconds, with Neita running 11.07.

Mary Moraa won the women's 800m in one minute 57.43 secs, handing Hodgkinson (1:58.37) her first loss this year.

Ingebrigtsen won the men's 1500m in 3:28.72, with GB's Josh Kerr in third.

Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen has won all three 1500m races so far this year, setting a European men's record on home soil in Oslo two weeks ago.

The 22-year-old ran another meeting record in Switzerland, with Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma second in 3:29.51. Kerr ran a season's best of 3:29.64 and team-mate Elliot Giles was fourth with a personal best (3:31.56).

Hodgkinson did not run as Moraa, last year's Diamond League champion, won the opening 800m race of 2023 in Rabat.

The British Olympic and world silver medallist, 21, ran a British record of 1:55.77 to win the second race in Paris earlier this month, with Kenya's Moraa absent.

And Moraa, who beat Hodgkinson to win Commonwealth gold last August, stayed clear to triumph again as the two went head-to-head in Lausanne. Hodgkinson's team-mate Jemma Reekie was fifth in 1:59.32.

USA's Katie Moon cleared 4.82m to win the women's pole vault ahead of Finland's Wilma Murto with 4.77, while GB's Holly Bradshaw was fifth (4.51m).