Four-time European champion Zharnel Hughes helped Great Britain to world 4x100 metre relay bronze last year

Zharnel Hughes has broken Linford Christie's British men's 100m record, which had stood for 30 years, by clocking 9.83 seconds in New York.

The 27-year-old took 0.04 secs off the previous mark of 9.87, which Christie set in winning the World Championships in 1993.

Hughes' new record is also the second fastest time by a European athlete.

Only Italy's Marcell Jacobs, who ran 9.80 to win Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, has ever run faster.

Hughes, who won European 200m gold and 100m silver last year, beat Jamaica's Ackeem Blake (9.93) to clinch victory at the New York Grand Prix on Saturday.

The race also featured the United States' 2019 world 100m champion Christian Coleman, who finished third in 10.02.

Initially in disbelief after seeing his time, Hughes will take great confidence from the performance with less than two months until the World Championships in Budapest.

Before Saturday's race, his personal best had been 9.91, which he set in 2018.

His new time is the fastest in the world this year, ahead of Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala (9.84secs) and reigning world champion Fred Kerley of the United States (9.88secs).

"I woke up with a dream this morning," Hughes said. "This morning I woke up with 9.83 on my mind.

"When I looked at the clock and saw 9.83, I don't know if you saw my reaction, but I was like, 'What just happened there?' It actually came through."

Before thinking about the worlds, the British Championships - which double as the trials for a place in the worlds team - will take place in Manchester next month.

Looking forward, Hughes said: "Anything is possible. The great thing is, we haven't started speed work yet, so this is just raw speed and endurance. My coach is going to be elated."