Zharnel Hughes is a four-time European champion

Zharnel Hughes broke Linford Christie's British men's 100m record, which had stood for almost 30 years, by clocking 9.83 seconds to win in New York.

The 27-year-old took 0.04 secs off the previous mark of 9.87 secs, which Christie set in winning the World Championships in August 1993.

Hughes' new record is also the second fastest time by a European athlete.

Only Italy's Marcell Jacobs, who ran 9.80secs to win Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, has run faster.

Hughes, who was crowned European 200m champion last year, beat Jamaica's Ackeem Blake (9.93secs) to clinch victory at the New York Grand Prix on Saturday.

The race also featured the United States' 2019 world 100m champion Christian Coleman, who finished third in 10.02 secs.

Initially in disbelief after seeing his time, Hughes' performance will give the Briton great confidence with less than two months until the World Championships in Budapest.

"Anything is possible," he said. "The great thing is we haven't started speed work yet. This is just raw speed and endurance."