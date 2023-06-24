Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Issy Boffey has won gold medals at all junior age group championships

European Team Athletics Championships Venue: Slaski Stadium, Poland Dates: 23-25 June

Issy Boffey took second in the women's 800m as Great Britain dropped to fourth overall at the European Athletics Team Championships in Silesia, Poland.

Boffey, 23, clocked two minutes 00.39 seconds to cross the line behind Switzerland's Audrey Werro.

"I am a little disappointed not to get the win, but it is a strong performance that I can be proud of," said Boffey.

GB are 13 points behind third-placed Germany heading into the final day of competition on Sunday.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland have scored 258.5 across 25 events, with 12 events remaining - and the final day's action is live on the BBC's digital platforms from 14:20 BST on Sunday.

It appeared GB would keep hold of second place on day two, however the men's 4x100m relay quartet were later disqualified for a lane infringement.

Jeremiah Azu, Oliver Bromby, Richard Kilty and Tommy Ramdhan had clocked 38.44 seconds to finish second behind Germany.

Elsewhere for GB on Saturday, Seamus Derbyshire finished third in his men's 400m hurdles heat to place fourth overall.

George Mills came fifth in the men's 1500m in 3:38.17, with the race won by Spain's Mohamed Katir in a Championship record 3:36.95.

There were also fifth-placed finishes for Lina Nielsen in the women's 400m hurdles (55.36 secs) and Josh Zeller in the men's 110m hurdles (13.59 secs).

In the field events, Lawrence Okoye's best throw of 60.93 metres secured fifth place - the same position achieved in the women's pole vault by Jade Ive with a clearance at 4.50m.

The European Athletics Team Championships is part of the European Games, which will see Team GB compete across 18 Olympic sports from 21 June to 2 July.

In the spirit of the competition, Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo turned her hand to the women's 100m hurdles to gain important points for her nation following the withdrawal of a team-mate.