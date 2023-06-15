Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The fifth Diamond League meet of the season took place in Oslo on Thursday

Karsten Warholm and Jakob Ingebrigtsen shone on home soil at the Oslo Diamond League, while Britons Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita finished tied fourth in the women's 100m.

Warholm clocked the fourth-fastest 400m hurdles time in history as he won in 46.52 seconds at the Bislett Stadium.

Compatriot Ingebrigtsen thrilled the crowd by setting a European men's 1500m record of three minutes 27.95 seconds.

Asher-Smith and Neita clocked 10.98s in a race won by Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

The Ivory Coast athlete crossed the line in a world-leading time of 10.75s to beat the Bahamas' Anthonique Strachan, while Jamaica's world 200m champion Shericka Jackson was awarded third - in the same time as the two Britons.

Asher-Smith's time saw her match her 100m season-opener in Doha as she builds towards August's World Championships, while Neita also ran her second sub-11 race of the year and Imani-Lara Lansiquot clocked 11.10s in seventh.

Warholm, the 400m hurdles world record holder, finished clear of the field as he made a statement in his season-opener - warming the crowd up nicely before Ingebrigtsen became the first European athlete to run under 3:28 in the 1500m.

The first eight athletes home all finished below 3:30 in a stacked men's 1500m - with Britons Josh Kerr (3:30.07) and Neil Gourley (3:30.88) ninth and 10th.

Elsewhere, Matthew Hudson-Smith was fifth in the men's 400m in 44.92s, a race which was won by South Africa's Olympic and world gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk in 44.38s.

Briton's Jessica Warner-Judd ran 8:53.10 to finish 13th in the women's 3,000m, won by Kenya's Beatrice Chebet in a world-leading 8:25.01, while a brilliant men's 5,000m race came down to a photo finish which saw Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha awarded victory over Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo in the fifth-fastest time in history (12:41:73).

There were meeting records for 19-year-old American Erriyon Knighton, who won the men's 200m in 19.77s to beat the mark previously held by sprint legend Usain Bolt, and the Netherlands' Femke Bol who was victorious in the women's 400m hurdles in a world-leading 52.30s .

Swedish star Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis took victory in the men's pole vault where he was the only athlete to clear 6.01 metres.

The next Diamond League event takes place in Lausanne, Switzerland on 30 June.