Israel Olatunde set a new Irish 100m record on 10.17 seconds when he finished sixth at last year's European Championships in Munich

Israel Olatunde, Louise Shanahan and Thomas Barr have been named in a 44-strong Ireland team for the European Games in Poland which will double as the 2023 European Team Championships.

The team for the athletics events from 20-22 June is a mixture of experienced and up and coming athletes.

Olatunde and Barr will race in relays as well as their specialist events with Olympian Shanahan going in the 800m.

Sommer Lecky and Ellie McCartney are among the Northern Ireland inclusions.

The two Commonwealth Games athletes will be joined by other Northern Ireland competitors Oliver Swinney, Callum Baird, Lauren Roy and Jai Benson.

The team also includes 100m hurdler Sarah Lavin, in-form 400m runner Sharlene Mawdsley, Phil Healy and Sophie O'Sullivan, who set a new 1500m personal best of 4:08.06 last month before reaching the metric mile final at last weekend's NCAA Championships in Texas.

Team Ireland will chase promotion from Division Three alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Malta, Montenegro, Georgia, Armenia, Andorra, Republic of North Macedonia, San Marino, Albania, AASSE (Athletic Association of the Small States of Europe), Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Austria and Israel.

The individual medals will be presented at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow on 26 June after the completion of all the divisions.

Team Ireland

Israel Olatunde (UCD) 100m, 4 x100m relay; Mark Smyth (Raheny Shamrock) 200m, 4x100m; Jack Raftery (Donore Harriers.) 400m, Mixed 4x400m; James Ezeonu (Leevale) 100H; Thomas Barr (Ferrybank) 400H, mixed 4x400m relay; Rocco Zaman-Browne (Dundrum South Dublin) 800m; Cathal Doyle (Clonliffe Harriers) 1500m; Fearghal Curtin (Youghal) 5000m; Finley Daly (Sligo) 3000m SC; David Cussen (Old Abbey) high jump; Reece Ademola (Leevale) long jump; Michael Bowler (Enniscorthy) pole vault; Jai Benson (Lagan Valley) triple jump; Eric Favors (Raheny Shamrock) shot put; Colin Quirke (Crusaders) discus; Sean Mockler (Moycarkey Coolcroo) hammer; Conor Cusack (Lake District) javelin; Oliver Swinney (Speed Development Project Track) 4x100m; Nelvin Appiah (Longford) 4x100m; Christopher Sibanda (Clonliffe Harriers) 4x100m; Joseph Ojewumi (Tallaght) 4x100m; Callum Baird (Ballymena & Antrim) mixed 4x400m relay; Lauren Roy (City of Lisburn) 100m, 4x100m; Phil Healy (Bandon) 200m, 4x100m, mixed 4x400m; Sharlene Mawdsley (Newport) 400m, mixed 4x400m; Sarah Lavin (Emerald) 100H, 4x100m; Kelly McGrory (Tir Chonall) 400H, 4x400m; Louise Shanahan (Leevale) 800m; Sophie O'Sullivan (Ballymore Cobh) 1500m; Aoibhe Richardson (Kilkenny City Harriers (5000m); Ava O'Connor (Tullamore Harriers 3,000m SC; Ruby Millet (St. Abban's) long jump; Saragh Buggy (St Abban's) triple jump, Sommer Lecky (Finn Valley) high jump; Ellie McCartney (City of Lisburn) pole vault, Michaela Walsh (Swinford) shot put; Grace Casey (Clonliffe) javelin; Niamh Fogarty (Raheny) discus; Nicola Tuthill (UCD) hammer; Adeyemi Talabi Longford) 4x100m, Joan Healy (Leevale) 4x100m; Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley) 4x100m; Mollie O'Reilly (Dundrum South Dublin) 4x100m; Roisin Harrison (Emerald) mixed 4x400m.