Rhasidat Adeleke achieved a dominant 400m heat victory in 49.86 seconds at the NCAA Championships which was the second fastest time of her career

Rhasidat Adeleke produced another sub 50-second run to qualify second fastest for the 400m final at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Championships in Austin, Texas.

Adeleke won her heat in 49.86 seconds, her second fastest 400m time and 0.32 shy of her Irish record set last month.

In-form American Britton Wilson was fastest qualifier in 49.36 seconds and will go into the decider as favourite.

Irish athlete Sophie O'Sullivan led the qualifiers for the women's 1500m final.

University of Washington student O'Sullivan, a daughter of legendary Irish athlete Sonia O'Sullivan, took victory in 4:09.58 which was 1.52 seconds slower than her personal best set when triumphing at the NCAA regional championships last month.

O'Sullivan's mother clinched two NCAA titles during her career while the last Irish winner at the collegiate tests was Sligo woman Mary Cullen when she claimed the women's 5,000m title in 2006.

Adeleke, who is third in this year's world 400m rankings behind Wilson (49.13) and top-ranked Dominican Republic athlete Marileidy Paulino (48.98), also helped her University of Texas 4x100m relay team set a new NCAA championship record of 41.55 as they qualified fastest for the final.

However the Dubliner's University of Texas 4x400m women's relay squad endured disappointment as a lane infringement by one of her team-mates led to their disqualification from an event where they would have been strong favourites to clinch the title.

Adeleke and O'Sullivan will both compete in the 400m and 1500m finals in Saturday evening's programme with University of Arkansas star Wilson hoping to earn another triumph when she races in the 400m hurdles decider some 25 minutes after the 400m final.

O'Sullivan will race at 02:12 BST on Sunday morning with Adeleke in action exactly 50 minutes later.

Prior to that, Dublin athlete Brian Fay will chase a medal in the men's 500m at 03:55 BST on Saturday.

Fay, 24, set his 5,000m personal best of 13:16.52 last season.