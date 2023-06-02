Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Britain's Laura Muir finished second in the women's 1500m as Faith Kipyegon set a new world record in the Florence Diamond League meeting on Friday.

Muir was 10 metres behind Kenya's reigning world and Olympic champion, 29, heading into the final lap.

But Kipyegon streaked clear to win in 3 minutes 49.11 seconds, breaking the 3:50 barrier for the first time, while Muir ran a season's best of 3:57.09.

Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba set the previous record of 3:50.07 in 2015.

Kipyegon has won both world and Olympic gold on two occasions but this is the first time she has broken the world record.

She now holds the first and third fastest times in history, running her previous best of 3:50.37 last August.

More to follow.