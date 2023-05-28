Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Johnson-Thompson is a double Commonwealth Games champion and won World Championship gold in 2019

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished second on her return to the heptathlon as America's Anna Hall claimed gold at the HypoMeeting.

Hall, 22, ran a personal best of two minutes 2.97 seconds in the 800m to finish on 6,988 points - the fifth best points total in history.

Johnson-Thompson was competing in the heptathlon for the first time since winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in August.

She finished on 6,556 points.

A bronze medallist at the 2022 World Championships, Hall also claimed personal bests in the 100m hurdles, high jump, 200m and the long jump in Gotzis, Austria.

Former world champion Johnson-Thompson, who has struggled with injury in recent years, earned a personal best in the shot put of 13.92m.

Fellow Briton and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jade O'Dowda came 10th with a personal best score of 6,255.

World champion Nafi Thiam of Belgium was not competing at the two-day meet, while the Netherlands' Anouk Vetter, an Olympic silver medallist at Tokyo, withdrew on day two as a precaution over an Achilles injury.