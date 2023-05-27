Ryan Crouser breaks own shot put world record in Los Angeles
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
Olympic and World shot put champion Ryan Crouser has broken his own world record.
Crouser threw 23.23m and 23.31m at a track-and-field meet in Los Angeles before setting the new best with an effort of 23.56m.
The previous record was 23.37m, which the 30-year-old American set in Eugene in 2021.
Crouser won the 2016 and 2020 Olympic titles and claimed his first World Championship last year.
In the Los Angeles meet on Saturday he posted 23.23m, 23.31m, 22.94m, 23.56m, 22.80m and 22.86m in what World Athletics called the best shot put series ever.
