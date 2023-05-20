Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ethiopia's Mizan Alem Adane broke the meeting record

Jessica Warner-Judd won the UK 10,000m title for a second successive year at the Night of the 10,000m PBs.

The 28-year-old, who finished fourth overall in the women's race in a time of 31 minutes 9.32 seconds, qualified for August's World Championships.

Scotland's Andrew Butchart finished 10th with a time of 27:47.43 to claim the men's UK title.

Ethiopia's Mizan Alem Adane broke the meeting record to win the women's race with a time of 29:59.03.

Paul Chelimo of the United States won the men's race at London's Parliament Hill but narrowly missed out on the World Championship qualifying time of 27:10 by 2.73secs.