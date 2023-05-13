Ciara Mageean looked in a strong position with 250 metres to go but was chased down by Irish 800m record holder Louise Shanahan

Cork athlete Louise Shanahan upstaged Ciara Mageean for the second straight year at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet as the home hero had to settle for fourth place in the women's 800 metres.

Shanahan again broke two minutes as her 1:59.53 time was 0.11 outside her Irish record set at the meeting last year.

England's Abigail Ives went sub two minutes for the first time as she took second behind Shanahan in 1:59.92.

Britain's Isabelle Boffey (2:00.18) was third ahead of Mageean (2:00.36).

Last summer's European Championships and Commonwealth Games 1500m silver medallist Mageean looked in a strong position with 250 metres left as she was on the shoulder of the pacemaker but once again, the gutsy Cork woman unleashed a stunning final sprint to clinch a thrilling victory.

Despite her glorious 2022 campaign, the 31-year-old Portaferry woman admitted that she knew she was taking a risk in opening her summer season in such a high-quality race, with her fellow Tokyo Olympian Shanahan in the field as well as posse of talented young Britons.

"I often think a low-profile meet is good for your season's opener but I came here today to an absolutely stacked 800m," Mageean told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"[The event director] Eamonn Christie is doing an amazing job putting together a fantastic meet.

"That women's 800m was a high calibre race. I toed the line not really knowing what I had in me.

"I'm disappointed to have come fourth but in a field like that you can't be disappointed when you are racing top 800m girls and they manage to get you at the end of the race. Huge congratulations to the girls."

Mageean responded to finishing second behind Shanahan in Belfast last year to produce the season of her life and will hope for something similar this summer, despite missing the indoor season because of a foot injury.

"I put my head down [after the injury] and I feel I'm in a really good place now going forward into the summer season. I'm excited to see what comes. I've got a whole line of races coming up over this summer so I'm excited to see what the Irish team can do over at the Worlds in Budapest."