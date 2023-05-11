Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Shaun Pickering won five Welsh shot put titles and five Welsh discus as well as nine Welsh hammer titles

Wales' former Commonwealth Games shot put bronze medallist and ex-Olympian Shaun Pickering has died at the age of 62.

Pickering won bronze at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur having finished 27th in the shot put at the Atalanta Olympics in 1996.

He later became UK Athletics' national event coach for heavy throws.

"Our thoughts are with Shaun's friends & family at this sad time," Welsh Athletics said.

His father was the late BBC commentator and presenter Ron Pickering, who as Wales national coach coached Lynn Davies when he won Olympic long jump gold in 1964.

His mother Jean represented Great Britain at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki and won gold in the long jump at the 1954 European Athletics Championships.