American sprinter Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medallist and former 100m world champion, has died aged 32.

Bowie won 4x100m relay gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, plus 100m silver and 200m bronze.

The following year, she won the global title over 100m at the World Championships in London, as well as relay gold.

USA Track and Field said Bowie's "impact on the sport is immeasurable", adding she will be "greatly missed".

In a post on Instagram external-link , World Athletics said it was "deeply saddened" by her death.

Icon Management, her agent, said: "We're devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away.

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright!

"We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."