Last updated on .From the section Athletics

On the Belfast Marathon podium are runner-up Adam Bowden, winner Mohamed Oumaarir and third-placed finisher Bernard Rotich

Morocco's Mohamed Oumaarir secured victory in the Belfast Marathon men's race while Shewaye Woldemeskel of Ethiopia was the women's winner.

Oumaarir crossed the finishing line in 2:22:54 and he was followed in by Welshman Adam Bowden in 2:23:26.

Race favourite and 2017 winner Bernard Rotich clocked 2:26:03 in third.

Woldemeskel eased to victory in 2:37:20, four minutes clear of local runner Gladys Ganiel with Ethiopia's Gadise Negasa third in 2:44:24.

Commonwealth Games athlete Ganiel won the women's race last year but she was happy with her runner-up spot on Sunday in a time of 2:41:20.

"It went really well - I was two minutes faster than last last year when I won," she said.

"I was happy with the way I paced it and I was able to pick people off in the second half of the race.

"We had a better international field this year - it was a tougher competition and I'm really pleased to come second. The winner was just classier than I was."

Oumaari, Bowden and Rotich were locked together in a three-man lead group until the final few miles.

The Moroccan moved clear and Bowden stayed in touched but Rotich surprisingly faded and fell well behind.

Martin Lynch was the quickest Northern Ireland finisher as he came seventh in 2:33:24 while Mark Millar won the wheelchair event.