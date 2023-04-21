Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Eilish McColgan emulated her mother Liz by winning Commonwealth 10,000m gold in Birmingham last year

Eilish McColgan has "shed a lot of tears" after a knee injury forced her to withdraw from the London Marathon.

McColgan, 32, was set to make her debut at the distance on Sunday in an event won by her mother Liz in 1996.

However, the Briton, who has stepped up after a successful season over 5,000m and 10,000m, has had to admit defeat in her attempt to make the start line.

"Trust me, I've tried but it's just got to the point where it's not going to be feasible to run," she said.

"It's nothing serious but I don't want to take any unnecessary risks because I don't want to put my long-term career in danger.

"There's been a few factors - a bad storm - over the past few weeks and this knee thing is just the last crack in the armour.

"I have had a few disagreements with London Marathon over a few contractual things. All of that, the stress, everything - my body has said 'you've had enough now' and it has all come to a halt.

"It's frustrating because I can almost see the start line but there is always going to be another London Marathon."

The Scot delayed travelling to London in the hope treatment might address the issue but her chances of running were realistically slender given how late in her preparations she picked up the injury.

In March, the Commonwealth 10,000m champion set a new British record over that distance in California - beating Paula Radcliffe's time - while on 2 April she broke her own British half-marathon record while winning in Berlin.

McColgan disclosed that a hamstring tear suffered during the latter race had earlier put her participation in doubt but that it was ultimately an inflammation around her knee that has caused the withdrawal.

The decision was particularly tough to take given her history with the event.

She sat in a hospitality tent at the finish line as a five-year-old, eating pizza and watching her mum win the iconic race in 1996 and then represented Scotland in the Mini Marathon a few years later.

While emerging at the front of a stellar women's field was always unlikely, McColgan finally felt both physically and mental able to tackle the 26.2-mile distance for the first time.

A Scottish record, an Olympic qualifying time and improving on her mum's personal best were all within her grasp. But that will have to wait, just like her promise to avenge her uncle, who was beaten by a man dressed as a rhino in 1999.