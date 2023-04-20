Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Just Stop Oil previously held a protest around the day of the London Marathon in 2022

Just Stop Oil says it will "continue disrupting cultural and sporting events" amid concerns protestors will target the London Marathon on Sunday.

London Marathon race director Hugh Brasher said that he has received "unique" assurances from Extinction Rebellion over their planned protest.

But, in an interview with the BBC, a Just Stop Oil spokesperson would not rule out disrupting the event.

Indigo Rumbelow said London Marathon runners "want what Just Stop Oil want".

She added the climate activism group's disruption would continue "until the institutions of this country pick a side".

A protester wearing a T-shirt in support of Just Stop Oil halted play at the World Snooker Championship on Monday after climbing on to a table and covering it in orange powder.

More than 45,000 runners are expected to take part in Sunday's race around London, which raised more than £58m for charities in 2022.

"What marathon runners want is clean air, a healthy family and dinner on the table. I want to be clear that that is what Just Stop Oil wants too," Rumbelow said.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, British distance running great Mo Farah, who will compete in Sunday's event, said he "trusts" the London Marathon to handle any disruption.

"On Sunday people want to see the best athletes go out there and put on a show," Farah said.

"For us as athletes, we just have to go out there and concentrate on what we're doing. I trust in the London Marathon and the officials to do, as they always do, a great job."