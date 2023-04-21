Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Viewers can watch family and friends complete their marathon via the finish line cameras on BBC platforms

TCS London Marathon Date: Sunday, 23 April Times: 09:15 BST wheelchair races, 09:25 elite women, 10:00 elite men and masses Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 08:30 with coverage of the finish line on digital services until 18:00

The endless miles, exhausted legs and copious amounts of carbohydrates have all led to this. The London Marathon is almost here.

More than 45,000 runners, each with their own reasons and motivations, are expected to tackle the 26.2 miles, raising millions of pounds for charity in the process.

Many will do so in fancy dress, others have world records in their sights; all will be cheered along the familiar crowd-lined streets.

Live coverage of this year's race, which returns to its traditional spring date for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, begins on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 08:30 BST on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 London Marathon.

Farah's farewell, McColgan out - and will we see a world record?

Amos Kipruto and Mo Farah will run the elite men's race, but Eilish McColgan has withdrawn from the women's event, in which Yalemzerf Yehualaw attempts to defend her title

The men's and women's elite races are bursting with quality, with many of the fastest runners in history set to take to London's streets.

Great Britain's Mo Farah is expecting an "emotional" day in London after announcing that this year's race will be his last over the 26.2-mile distance as he begins to think about retirement.

The 10-time global track champion will be joined by four of the five fastest marathon runners in history - in addition to 2022 winner Amos Kipruto - with only world record holder Eliud Kipchoge absent from the line-up.

"It's going to be my last-ever marathon, and the end of my career really," Farah told BBC Sport.

"London is home for me. I love that I'm able to come back here and have my last race here," he added. "Without the crowd and the support it wouldn't be the same. London is special for how everybody comes together and supports you."

However, British women's half marathon record holder Eilish McColgan - who like Farah was forced to pull out of last year's race - has had to further postpone her full marathon debut because of a knee problem.

"There have been a few factors - a bad storm - over the past few weeks and this knee thing is just the last crack in the armour," McColgan said. "I have shed a lot of tears in recent days."

'This is the last marathon journey' - Farah looks ahead to London race

Reigning Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan, marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, the unbeaten Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir and last year's winner Yalemzerf Yehualaw are all present in another stacked elite field.

On the potential for a record-breaking race, Ethiopia's Yehualaw said: "I hope we will run a course record, a women's only world record. I want to defend my title and I'm ready to do my best."

Mary Keitany's 2017 London Marathon course record of two hours 17 minutes one second remains the quickest time in an all-women race - but Kosgei set the outright women's record of 2:14:04 in 2019 in Chicago.

Among the other Britons, Emile Cairess makes his debut after matching Farah's British 10km record last year, while compatriots Dewi Griffiths, Chris Thompson, Samantha Harrison and Alice Wright are also in action.

The world's most lucrative wheelchair events see the return of course record holders and defending champions Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner.

Britain's eight-time winner David Weir and Eden Rainbow-Cooper also start, with a record total prize pot of $253,500 (£204,138) on offer.

Those events will be started by Gordon Perry, the winner of the first wheelchair race held in London 40 years ago - while world 1500m champion Jake Wightman will officially start the biggest ever Mini London Marathon on Saturday.

Inspiring stories, celebrity runners, record attempts & protests - what else to watch out for

Expect to see a wide range of fancy dress costumes as people run for charity and world records

Behind the exhausting pace set by the leaders follow thousands of inspiring individuals who make the London Marathon a special occasion.

This year's official race charity is Great Ormond Street Hospital, which cares for seriously ill children and young people.

Among those raising money will be Sam Wilson Hartles, who wanted to give back to the charity which cared for his best friend Luke's son, Ralphie, after he was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer.

Among the famous faces taking part is Radio 1 presenter and DJ Adele Roberts - less than a year after she was given the all-clear following treatment for bowel cancer.

Roberts, who has lived with a stoma for 18 months, has set herself the challenge of becoming the fastest woman with an ileostomy, by completing the distance in under four hours.

She will not be the only one eyeing a world record in London.

In all there are 73 official Guinness World Record attempts this year, ranging from the fastest marathon carrying a household appliance, to the fastest man dressed as a three-dimensional dinosaur, and the fastest woman in a non-racing wheelchair.

Training for the London Marathon while fasting for Ramadan

Other famous faces you can expect to see include Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford, running for the Grenfell Foundation, former England rugby union captain Chris Robshaw and Winter Olympic curling gold medallist Eve Muirhead.

For the first time, a non-binary gender option is featured among the mass participation element of the race, which event director Hugh Brasher said is a "significant step forward" for the event.

Many runners have had to carry out their training for the marathon while fasting for Ramadan.

Middle-distance Olympic champion Hassan, who has been fasting while preparing for her first marathon, said: "It has been really hard. I'm so grateful to have water, to eat. It is very beautiful to do Ramadan and running. It makes you strong mentally, it also makes me grateful for life."

Meanwhile, spectators have been advised by race director Brasher to avoid the Parliament Square area, where an Extinction Rebellion protest is scheduled to take place.

Brasher said this week that he has received "unique" assurances from the organisation that Sunday's planned protest will not disrupt the race - however Just Stop Oil has said it plans to "continue disrupting cultural and sporting events".

Will the weather hold out?

The runners have done all they can to prepare themselves for Sunday's run. But will the weather be kind to them?

The forecast is currently mixed, with cloud isolated showers and a gentle breeze predicted for the morning.

There is a 70% chance of rain when the first races get under way after 09:00 BST. However, it should turn dry with sunny spells arriving later on.

The BBC Weather forecast for London on Sunday shows a 70% chance of precipitation and a temperature of 10 degrees Celsius

How to follow the London Marathon on the BBC

Saturday

My Reason to Run - BBC One 13:15-13:45

Sunday

Network TV coverage:

08:30-14:15 - BBC One

14:15-15:00 - BBC Two

Additional coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app:

08:55-12:55 - elite races

14:00-18:00 - finish line cameras

Highlights:

18:00-19:00 - BBC Two