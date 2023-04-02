Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Eilish McColgan won Commonwealth 10,000m gold in Birmingham last year

Eilish McColgan smashed her own British record to win the Berlin Half Marathon.

The 32-year-old crossed the finish line in one hour, five minutes and 43 seconds, taking 43 seconds off her previous best over the distance.

Scotland's McColgan, who will make her debut over 26.2 miles at the London Marathon on 23 April, moves up to fourth on the European all-time list.

Ethiopia's Tsigie Gebreselama was second, 30 seconds back, with her compatriot Yalemget Yaregal third.

McColgan's fellow Briton Samantha Harrison missed out on the podium in fourth.

The 28-year-old, of Nottingham, finished in one hour, seven minutes and seven seconds, 50 seconds behind Yaregal.

In March, McColgan set a new British 10,000m record in California - beating Paula Radcliffe's time - but has been dealing with injuries in the build-up to London.

In the men's race in the German capital, Sabastian Sawe led a Kenyan clean sweep of the podium, crossing the line in 59 minutes exactly.