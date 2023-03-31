Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie are training partners and friends

Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie have split from coach Andy Young after quitting a training camp in South Africa.

Both athletes resumed training at Loughborough last week, with Young now back in Scotland.

Under the guidance of Young, Muir, 29, has won Olympic 1500m silver, world 1500m bronze, two European titles and five European Indoor golds.

Fellow Scot Reekie, 25, finished fourth in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

"UK Athletics (UKA) can confirm Laura Muir and Jemma Reekie have made the decision to part ways with their coach Andy Young," a statement said.

"Both athletes would like to thank Andy for his commitment and support over the years.

"They are now focussed on making decisions around their support network and coaching set-up for the future and will not be making any further comment. UKA staff are continuing to support the athletes during this time."

Two days ago, after a newspaper reported a 'falling out', Young, who started working with Muir in 2011, told BBC Scotland: "There was no bust-up. I think you would find the girls were worried about my health if you spoke to them.

"Felt I wasn't looking after myself properly, maybe thought pressure was getting to me. I'd say they were reading too much into it."

Muir and Reekie are working towards the World Championships in Budapest in October and the Olympics in Paris next summer.