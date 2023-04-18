Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The TCS London Marathon Date: Sunday, 23 April

The London Marathon is back in its traditional spring home and you can watch live on the BBC as thousands of runners join Mo Farah and Eilish McColgan on the start line on Sunday.

After taking place in October for three years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the marathon returns to its April date.

Some 40,000 runners are expected to tackle the 26.2 miles, raising millions of pounds for charity.

Coverage starts on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online at 08:30 BST.

Presenter Gabby Logan will be joined by special guests and celebrities throughout the day, with commentary provided by Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and Paula Radcliffe.

There will also be uninterrupted coverage of the elite races on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app as well as finish line cameras so you can watch your loved ones complete their marathon.

You can also follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app and send your messages of support to #bbcmarathon on Twitter external-link or Instagram. external-link

Who are the elite stars running?

Men's race

Mo Farah missed the 2022 London Marathon with a hip injury and will be competing in his first full marathon since 2019.

The four-time Olympic champion, who announced in January that 2023 was likely to be his final year of competitive racing before retirement, comes into the race off the back of a lowly seventh-place finish in the Port-Gentil 10km in Gabon.

The 40-year-old Briton will be up against four of the five fastest marathon runners in history, including Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele and Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum. In addition, defending champion Amos Kipruto and world champion Tamirat Tola will also run.

Women's race

Eilish McColgan, whose mother Liz won the London Marathon in 1996, will run her first marathon after being forced to pull out last year because of a medical issue.

The 32-year-old Scot enjoyed a successful 2022 track season, winning Commonwealth 10,000m gold, and smashed her own British record to win the Berlin Half Marathon earlier this month.

Kenya's marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir and 2022 winner Yalemzerf Yehualaw all compete in a formidable women's line-up.

Genzebe Dibaba, owner of the 1500m world record, and reigning Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan also take part.

Wheelchair races

Defending champions Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland lead the wheelchair racing fields.

Britain's eight-time winner David Weir returns for his 24th consecutive London Marathon, while Eden Rainbow-Cooper, who finished third last year, is joined in the women's race by two-time winner Shelly Woods.

What's the route?

The marathon begins in Greenwich Park and ends in the Mall.

It takes in some of London's most iconic landmarks such as Cutty Shark (seventh mile), Tower Bridge (13th mile), Canary Wharf (19th mile), the Tower of London (23rd mile), the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben (26th mile) and Buckingham Palace (26.1 miles).

Huge crowds line the streets and create a carnival atmosphere to support the runners throughout the 26.2 miles.

