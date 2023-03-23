Last updated on .From the section Athletics

World Athletics has banned transgender female athletes from competing in the female category at international events.

The governing body's president, Lord Coe, said no female transgender athlete who had gone through male puberty would be permitted to compete in female world ranking competitions from 31 March.

A working group will be set up to conduct further research into the transgender eligibility guidelines.

"We're not saying no forever," he said.

Lord Coe added the decision was "guided by the overarching principle which is to protect the female category".

The World Athletics Council also voted to reduce the amount of blood testosterone permitted for athletes with differences in sex development (DSD), such as South Africa's Caster Semenya.

DSD athletes will be required to reduce their blood testosterone level to below 2.5 nanomoles per litre, down from five, and must remain under this threshold for two years in order to compete internationally in the female category in any event.

Under previous regulations, DSD athletes were only restricted in events ranging from 400m to a mile.

Interim provisions will be introduced for DSD athletes already competing in previously unrestricted events, requiring them to suppress their testosterone levels below 2.5nmol/L for a minimum of six months before they are allowed to compete again.

More to follow.