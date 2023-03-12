Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Adeleke finished fifth in the 400m final at the European Championships last August

Rhasidat Adeleke secured the 400m silver medal at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Indoor Championships in the US.

The Dublin athlete's time of 50.45 seconds was 0.12 outside the Irish record she set last month.

The title was won by University of Arkansas athlete Britton Wilson, who set the second fastest time in history with a 49.48 clocking.

The title was decided in two separate heats.

Adeleke won her race after reaching halfway in a scorching 23.07 seconds which is thought to be the fastest 200m split in a women's indoor 400m race.

It's reasonable to assume Adeleke, who represents the University of Texas, would have broken the 50-second barrier had she run a more evenly paced race.

Wilson then clinched the title as she ran 49.48 in the second section of the final.

Dutch woman Femke Bol broke Jarmila Kratochvilova's 41-year-old world record when she produced a time of 49.26 seconds at her nationals championships last month.

Adeleke broke her own Irish indoor 200m record in January which followed a 2022 summer when she finished fifth in the 400m final at the European outdoor championships.