European Indoor Championships Venue: Atakoy Arena, Istanbul Date: 2-5 March Coverage: BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson defended her 800m title in style before team captain Jazmin Sawyers won a stunning long jump gold at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

Hodgkinson has been in scintillating form so far this season and she carried that form into the final, finishing well clear in one minute 58.66 seconds.

The Olympic and world silver medallist, who turned 21 on Friday, was almost two seconds clear of Slovene Anita Horvat.

Sawyers claimed her first major title.

The two-time Olympic finalist could barely believe her world-leading seven-metre jump, which put her into the lead in the penultimate round.

Embracing Hodgkinson on the track in celebration, she then faced a nervous wait for her gold to be confirmed but nobody could deny the elated Briton.

"I've never won anything. I'm still in shock. I feel like a seven-metre jump has been in me for so long. It's been so long that you start to wonder if it will ever come. I didn't know it was going to come then," Sawyers told BBC Sport.

"Seven metres is a real jump, it won the Olympics. That will give me so much confidence going forward. I just want more of it."

Sawyers won European outdoor bronze last year

Hodgkinson has been untouchable in 2023, improving her own British record among three successive 800m victories, in addition to setting a women's 600m world indoor record.

But, keen to make the most of every opportunity, she has still wanted more, with Jolanda Ceplak's long-standing world record of one minute 55.82 seconds - set on the day Hodgkinson was born in 2002 - proving narrowly out of reach.

The clear favourite for gold at Atakoy Arena, the Briton quickly asserted herself at the front before storming away and raising a finger to the sky at the end of another perfectly executed race.

An emotional Hodgkinson dedicated the win to her former coach Joseph Galvin, who died earlier this week.

"I've not had time to process it," she said. "This one is definitely for him. He had a lot of belief in 10-year-old me.

"I hope to make him really proud and I know he will be up there watching, along with his wife at home who I know will be so proud of me as well."

Hodgkinson held up a flag in tribute to her former coach following her win

The Leigh athlete will now focus her attention on the outdoor season, with another shot at world gold beckoning this summer in Budapest after she came within eight hundredths of a second of American 20-year-old Athing Mu in Eugene.

Success for Hodgkinson and Sawyers on the final day of competition took Britain's medal tally to six, following Laura Muir's record fifth title on Saturday.

Also at the four-day championships, Neil Gourley won men's 1500m silver, with bronzes for Daryll Neita (60m) and Melissa Courtney-Bryant (3,000m).

Great Britain won 12 medals at the 2021 championships - more than any other nation - and finished third in the table in Istanbul.