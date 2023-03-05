Last updated on .From the section Athletics

European Indoor Championships Venue: Atakoy Arena, Istanbul Date: 2-5 March Coverage: BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson defended her 800m title in style before team captain Jazmin Sawyers won a stunning long jump gold at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

Hodgkinson has been in scintillating form so far this season and she carried that form into the final, finishing well clear in one minute 58.66 seconds.

The Olympic and world silver medallist, who turned 21 on Friday, was almost two seconds clear of Slovene Anita Horvat.

Sawyers claimed her first major title.

The two-time Olympic finalist could barely believe her world-leading seven-metre jump, which put her into the lead in the penultimate round.

Embracing Hodgkinson on the track in celebration, she then faced a nervous wait for her gold to be confirmed but nobody could deny the elated Briton.

Hodgkinson has been untouchable in 2023, improving her own British record among three successive 800m victories, in addition to setting a women's 600m world indoor record.

But, keen to make the most of every opportunity, she has still wanted more, with Jolanda Ceplak's long-standing world record of one minute 55.82 seconds - set on the day Hodgkinson was born in 2002 - proving narrowly out of reach.

The clear favourite for gold at Atakoy Arena, the Briton quickly asserted herself at the front before storming away and raising a finger to the sky at the end of another perfectly executed race.

Those successes on the final day of competition took GB's medal tally to six, following Laura Muir's record fifth European Indoor Championship title on Saturday.

More to follow.