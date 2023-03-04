Close menu

Eilish McColgan sets new British 10,000m record, beating Paula Radcliffe's 2002 time

McColgan is hoping to build on a successful 2022, when she won Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham

Eilish McColgan set a new British 10,000m record in California as she continued preparations for next month's London Marathon.

The 32-year-old Scot ran 30 minutes 00.86 seconds in her first track race of the year, beating Paula Radcliffe's time of 30:01.09 set in Munich in 2002.

McColgan has been training at altitude in Colorado and made a late decision to race at the Soundrunning Ten event.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," said the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

"Two years ago I ran a big PB [personal best] here so it's nice to be back with the crowds. I knew I was in really good shape but to have it all come together on the day doesn't always happen."

McColgan, who has been dealing with some knee problems in the build-up to her debut marathon on Sunday,23 April, now holds British records for 5,000m, 10,000m, 5km, 10km and half-marathon.

