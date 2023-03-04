Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Israel Olatunde broke the Irish indoor 60m record last month

A trio of Irish athletes have progressed to the next stage of their events at the European Athletics Championships in Istanbul on Saturday.

Sprinter Israel Olatunde secured qualification for the semi-finals of the men's 60m with a fourth-place finish in his heat in a time of 6.68.

World Indoor finalist Sarah Lavin made the semi-finals of the women's 60m hurdles with 8.03.

Darragh McElhinney advanced to the semi-finals of the men's 3000m.

McElhinney was fourth in his 3000m heat, crssoing the line in 7:51.11.

Olatunde, 20, broke the Irish indoor 60m record last month and his benchmark of 6.57 will be well in his sights in the remainder of his competition.

Lavin finished second in her heat on Saturday.