From the section Athletics

European Indoor Championships Venue: Atakoy Arena, Istanbul Date: 2-5 March Coverage: BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Britain's Neil Gourley claimed men's 1500m silver at the European Indoor Championships while team-mates Daryll Neita and Melissa Courtney-Bryant both won bronze medals in Istanbul.

Gourley chased the quick pace set by Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen but the Norwegian would not let him pass in the closing stages.

Neita clocked 7.12 seconds to place third in the women's 60m final.

Courtney-Bryant clinched GB's first medal on Friday in the women's 3,000m.

Elsewhere, Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam set a new world record of 5055 points in a remarkable women's pentathlon competition.

More to follow.