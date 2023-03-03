Last updated on .From the section Athletics

European Indoor Championships Venue: Atakoy Arena, Istanbul Date: 2-5 March Coverage: BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Britain's Neil Gourley claimed men's 1500m silver at the European Indoor Championships while team-mates Daryll Neita and Melissa Courtney-Bryant both won bronze medals in Istanbul.

Gourley chased the quick pace set by Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen but the Norwegian would not let him pass in the closing stages.

Neita clocked 7.12 seconds to place third in the women's 60m final.

Courtney-Bryant clinched GB's first medal on Friday in the women's 3,000m.

Elsewhere, Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam set a new world record of 5055 points in a remarkable women's pentathlon competition.

Gourley collects 'important' silver

In-form and full of confidence after setting a British record in Birmingham last week, Gourley ran impressively to clock three minutes 34.23 seconds behind four-time European indoor champion Ingebrigtsen.

Ingebrigtsen, who will also attempt to defend his 3,000m title following his double in 2021, set a championship record time of 3:33.95 after front-running the race and holding off Gourley's challenge in the final stages.

It is a significant first medal at a major championships for Scot Gourley, who was comfortably ahead of France's bronze medallist Azeddine Habz, however compatriot George Mills was unable to recover after suffering a fall early in the race.

"I believed I could do it, I put myself in the right places and I just got beaten by somebody who was better. I have to take that on the chin," 28-year-old Gourley told BBC Sport.

"The whole plan was to be out front so I could react to Jakob's inevitable move and I just didn't have it today," he added.

"It was important to win a medal, I hadn't done that yet - winning a major medal - so it was important to get that started."

Speaking on BBC TV, Jessica Ennis-Hill said: "He didn't do anything wrong. He executed the race perfectly. He can come away from the indoor season elated. I think it's really important going into the summer."

