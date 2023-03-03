Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Kate O'Connor won a silver medal in the heptathlon at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Kate O'Connor lies in eighth position after three events of the pentathlon at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.

The Irish athlete was 12th overall in the 60m with a time of 8.64 seconds and eighth in the high jump after clearing 1.74m at the third attempt.

A personal best 14.37m in the shot put saw her finish fourth in that event.

The final two disciplines of the competition, the long jump and 800m, will take place later on Friday.

O'Connor, 22, has accumulated 2709 points from the opening three events.

Belgium's Naffissatou Thiam leads on 3106 points, with Adrianna Sulek of Poland third on 2962 and another Belgian, Noor Vidts, third on 2900.

Ireland's Sharlene Mawdsley is the through to the 400m semi-finals at the European Indoor Athletics Championships after finishing second in her heat.

The Tipperary athlete, placed sixth overall in the heats, clocking a time of 52.59 as she came home just behind Austrian Gogl-Walli. She will race in the semis at 16:55 GMT.

There was disappointment for another Irish competitor, Sophie Becker, as her third place finish in her heat, in a time of 53.43, was not enough to see her progress.

Cliodhna Manning did set a personal best time of 54.21 as she came home fifth in her heat.

In the 60m heats, Joan Healy missed out on a place in the semi-finals after finishing fifth in her heat in a time of 7.41.