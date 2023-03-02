Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mark English clinched an 800m victory at last week's World Indoor Tour meeting in Madrid

Letterkenny athlete Mark English's hopes of earning a third European Indoors medal have been dashed after illness forced his withdrawal from the championships in Istanbul.

English was scheduled to run in the 800m heats on Thursday afternoon.

An Athletics Ireland statement said he had been ruled out "due to illness".

"I came here in great shape, but unfortunately I'm not in a position to do myself justice," said English, 29, in the Athletics Ireland statement.

English won silver at the European Indoors in 2015 and bronze in 2019 and he clinched his second European outdoor bronze medal at last summer's championships in Munich.

He looked to be rounding into good shape heading into the Istanbul championships after clocking 1:46.57 when finishing third at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston last month before equalling that time when clinching a win at the World Indoor Tour meeting in Madrid a week ago.

The Finn Valley athlete's withdrawal leaves Kildare man John Fitzsimons as the only Irish competitor in the 800m heats which take place shortly after 16:00 GMT.

Corkman Darragh McElhinney competes in the 3,000m heats an hour later with in-form duo Andrew Coscoran and Luke McCann going in the 1500m qualifiers shortly after 18:00.

Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games heptathlon silver medallist Kate O'Connor will be among the Irish competitors in action on Friday when she takes part in the pentathlon, which is a one-day event.