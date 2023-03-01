Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Neil Gourley (left) was part of a Scottish 1-2-3 at the UK Championships last year, along with Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr

European Indoor Championships Dates: Thu 2 - Sun 5 March Venue: Atakoy Arena, Istanbul

Neil Gourley believes setting a new British indoor 1500m record shows he's in the mix for a European Indoor win.

The Scot, 28, is heading to take part in this week's championship in Turkey after winning gold at both the British Indoor Championships and the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham.

His time of three minutes, 32.48 seconds in Boston was the world's second-fastest time indoors.

"I'm operating at a level where I can't sell myself short anymore," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Gourley added: "In the past I've spoken about winning medals at major championships and haven't yet, so it's about time we change that and I'll be looking to do so in Istanbul."

The 28-year-old laid down a marker before the Europeans by knocking 0.38secs off the previous British record time, set by his friend and fellow Scot Josh Kerr.

"These past few races have built a good amount of confidence," he added.

"I'm really looking to go in and see if I can mix that for the win. It's a very tough field and very much global level competition because you've got the likes of Jakob Ingebrigtsen competing.

"It'll be an immense challenge but I really am going there hoping to win.

"The level is so high in 1500m running at the moment. The races are being run so quickly from the gun that it requires a lot more aerobic endurance than it maybe did in the past. We've been working really hard this winter improving that side of my game so it's really validating to see the results come through."