Armand Duplantis set a new pole vault world record for the sixth time at the All Star Perche, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

The 23-year-old Swede cleared 6.22m to add one centimetre to his own world record.

The Olympic and world champion achieved the historic mark on his third attempt.

He bettered the record set when clearing 6.21m at last year's World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Duplantis broke Renaud Lavillenie's world record of 6.16m, set in 2014, when jumping 6.17m in February 2020.

He then improved to 6.18m in Glasgow the following week.

Duplantis then cleared 6.19m at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting in March 2022, and 13 days later improved again to 6.20m in the same venue, when winning gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

He has now achieved 60 clearances of six metres or more in his career.

Ukrainian great Sergey Bubka was the first man to break the six-metre mark, in 1985. He went on to break his own record 12 times before Lavillenie posted 6.16m in 2014.