Griggs clocked a European Under-20 indoor mile record of 3:56.40 last March

Nick Griggs took almost four seconds off his 1500m best as he bettered 3:40 for the first time by producing a 3:39.94 clocking at the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham.

Griggs produced a mature run in a race which saw Andrew Coscoran smash Marcus O'Sullivan's 35-year-old Irish record by nearly two seconds as he took third.

Coscoran clocked 3:33.49 as Britain's Neil Gourley won in a PB of 3:32.48.

Another Irishman Luke McCann was fourth in a huge PB of 3:34.76.

Coscoran's previous best indoor 1500m time was 3:37.95 while McCann having run 3:38.14 earlier this year.

Amid the searing pace set by US pacemaker Erik Sowinski, Griggs was at the back of the field for the majority of the race but managed to conserve his energy brilliantly to produce a strong final lap which saw him pass Britain's Piers Copeland as he ducked under 3:40 to take seventh place.

Griggs, who burst on the athletics scene in 2021 by winning the European Under-20 3,000m title as a 16-year-old, set his previous indoor best of 3:43.71 last season, which was the Irish under-20 record, and his previous fastest time for the distance this season was a 3:46.17 clocking in Dublin last month.

The Tyrone man's time in Birmingham was inside Cian McPhillips Irish outdoor under-20 1500m record which stands at the 3:40.56 produced in July 2021.

Griggs' run was also well inside his outdoor 1500m best of 3:42.72 set at a British Milers Club meeting in Watford last June.