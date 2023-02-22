Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Keely Hodgkinson (left) won silver and Laura Muir took bronze in the Commonwealth Games 800m

Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir have been named in Great Britain and Northern Ireland's team for the European Indoor Championships.

Hodgkinson, 20, who will defend her 800m title, set a world-leading time in the distance earlier in February.

Scotland's four-time European indoor champion Muir, who has won the 1500m and 3000m titles twice each, competes over 1500m this year.

The event takes place in Istanbul, Turkey from 2-5 March.

Morgan Lake, who set a British women's high jump record external-link earlier this month, is also in the squad alongside long jump champion Jazmin Sawyers.

"I have been pleased to see that a number of athletes have stepped up during this indoor season, which means we are able to select a team who have demonstrated current form this year to be in the best position to perform competitively on the European stage," UK Athletics technical director Stephen Maguire said.

The event will be shown across BBC Sport platforms.