The European Indoor Championships start in Istanbul on Thursday and you can watch all the action live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Britain's Laura Muir, who already has four European indoor titles, and Neil Gourley will bid for gold in the 1500m.

Keely Hodgkinson, who improved her national indoor record on Saturday, will seek to retain the 800m title she won in Poland in 2021.

Daryll Neita and Reece Prescod hope to win gold in the 60m finals.

High jumper Morgan Lake and long jumper Jazmin Sawyers are also among British medal hopes.

Great Britain won 12 medals at the 2021 championships - more than any other nation - with Hodgkinson and Amy-Eloise Markovc in the 3,000m securing golds.

Britain's first chance of a medal could come in Friday's men's 1500m final (17:40 GMT). Of those competing, only Norway's Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen has run faster than Gourley this year.

Neita's 60m final is later that evening (18:45), with the men's event taking place on Saturday (17:55) after Muir goes for gold (17:00).

On Sunday, Lake (07:20) and Sawyers (16:50) jump for medals, before Hodgkinson attempts to defend her 800m title (17:35).

Who are the global stars to watch?

Seven Olympic champions are due to compete including Marcell Jacobs (60m), Karsten Warholm (400m), Ingebrigtsen (1500m and 3,000m) and Nafissatou Thiam (pentathlon).

Meanwhile, Femke Bol, fresh from breaking the world indoor 400m record, will look to defend her title.

European Indoor Championships: BBC coverage and key events

All times GMT and subject to late changes.

Thursday, 2 March

15:30-19:00 - Live coverage as Keely Hodgkinson begins her 800m title defence - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Friday, 3 March

05:45-10:30 - Live coverage including the women's 60m heats and the start of the pentathlon - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

15:30-19:00 - Live coverage as the first medals are won, including the women's 60m and 3,000m as well as the men's 1500m - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Saturday, 4 March

05:45-09:30 - Live coverage including the start of the men's and women's 60m hurdles - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

15:00-16:30 - Live coverage of the evening session - BBC One, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

16:30-18:30 - Live coverage with six gold medals up for grabs including the men's 60m, women's 1500m, and men's and women's 400m - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Sunday, 5 March

06:45-09:00 - Live coverage including men's long jump and women's high jump finals - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

09:00-11:00 - Live coverage including men's long jump and women's high jump finals - iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

15:30-18:30 - Live coverage, with 11 golds up for grabs including the women's 800m, 60m hurdles, women's long jump and 4x400m relays - BBC Two, iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Great Britain squad

Women:

60m - Daryll Neita, Asha Philip; 800m - Isabelle Boffey, Keely Hodgkinson; 1500m - Ellie Baker, Laura Muir, Katie Snowden; 3,000m - Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Hannah Nuttall

Long Jump - Jazmin Sawyers; High Jump - Morgan Lake; Pentathlon - Holly Mills

4x400m Relay - Mary Abichi, Hannah Kelly, Nicole Kendall, Carys McAulay, Hayley McLean.

Men:

60m - Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Jeremiah Azu, Reece Prescod; 800m - Guy Learmonth; 1500m - Neil Gourley, George Mills; 3000m - Jack Rowe, James West; 60m Hurdles - David King

4x400m Relay - Joe Brier, Lewis Davey, Ben Higgins, Samuel Reardon, Lee Thompson.

