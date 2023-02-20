Last updated on .From the section Athletics

CJ Ujah (centre right) apologised to Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Richard Kilty and Zharnel Hughes after the British 4x100m relay team were stripped of their Olympic silver medals

Suspended British sprinter CJ Ujah will not be granted public funding until a sum of £10,665 is repaid to UK Sport.

Ujah was banned for 22 months after testing positive for two prohibited substances at the Tokyo Olympics - but he was cleared of intentionally doping.

A UK Sport panel has ruled the 28-year-old was ineligible for funding during his ban, which runs until 6 June 2023.

It said Ujah will not receive further funding until the sum is paid in full.

Britain's quartet was stripped of Olympic 4x100 metre silver following Ujah's positive tests for the substances ostarine and S-23.

The athlete said a "convenient" £10 supplement bought from Amazon caused him to test positive, after he had become "complacent" during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

"The panel found that Chijindu Ujah was in automatic breach of the eligibility policy owing to his previous admission of an anti-doping violation," UK Sport said.

It added: "The sum of £10,665 remains outstanding and until that sum is paid in full, he will remain ineligible to receive public funding."

UK Athletics technical director Stephen Maguire said in November that Ujah would be considered for selection after serving his drugs ban, which ends before the World Championships take place in Budapest in August.