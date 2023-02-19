Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Darragh McElhinney (right) stayed a stride behind Nick Griggs (left) for the majority of the race before unleashing a devastating closing burst to win by 6.57 seconds

Darragh McElhinney produced a stunning last lap of 25 seconds to overcome a brave Nick Griggs in the 3,000m at the Irish Indoor Championships in Dublin.

After the duo broke clear of the field early on, Griggs led until the Corkman unleashed his devastating burst at the start of the final lap at Abbotstown.

McElhinney, 22, crossed the line in 7:49.18 which left him 6.57 seconds ahead of the Tyrone 18-year-old.

The result meant the same top two as last year's 3,000m final.

However, this was a significantly faster race than 12 months ago when McElhinney clocked 8:02.84 to finish almost three seconds clear of Griggs.

Both McElhinney and Griggs bettered the previous championship record of 7:58.12 set by Mark Christie in 2007 as the Tyrone teenager manfully attempted to burn off McElhinney but without success.

McElhinney claimed victory in the absence of Brian Fay, who has clocked 7:43.85 indoors this season, although such was the Corkman's form at Abbotstown, he would probably have fancied his chances even if the Dubliner had been in the field.

Griggs' training partner in Mark Kirk's group Callum Morgan ran well to take third in 8:16.66 as he pipped Eoin Everard (8:16.98) in a sprint finish.

With Ciara Mageean missing from the championships following her recent injury issues and Andrew Coscoran and Luke McCann absentees from the men's 1500m, there was a lack of depth in some of Saturday's fields but a number of other impressive performances were served up.

Raheny's Mark Smyth clocked a championship record of 20.77 seconds to win the 200m with his time only 0.02 seconds shy of Paul Brizzel's Irish record set in 2003.

Last year's champion, Galway man Robert McDonnell, who set the previous event record of 20.86 seconds 12 months ago, clocked 20.97 to win his heat but pulled out of the final.

Mayo woman Sharlene Mawdsley moved to sixth on the Irish all-time list in the women's 200m as she clocked 23.50 to win the final after setting an earlier personal best of 23.61 in the heats.

Sarah Lavin won another 60m hurdles title in 8.03 seconds as Commonwealth Games heptathlon silver medallist Kate O'Connor took silver in 8.60.

City of Lisburn's Ellie McCartney retained her pole vault title with a best mark of 4.05m while Raheny's Eric Favours (19.26m) edged out Finn Valley's John Kelly (19.19m) to win the men's shot put.