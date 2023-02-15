Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Keely Hodgkinson is the reigning European indoor and outdoor 800m champion

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson set a world leading time as she stormed to a dominant 800m victory at the World Indoor Tour event in Lievin, France.

The 20-year-old clocked one minute 57.71 seconds as she finished almost three seconds clear of the field.

Kenya's Commonwealth Games champion Mary Moraa came second in 2:00.61.

It meant the in-form Hodgkinson improved on her previous world-leading time of 1:57.87 from her win at the Copernicus Cup in Torun last week.

Despite the progress, the Olympic and world silver medallist appeared disappointed to have not got closer to her own British indoor record of 1:57.20, which she set 12 months ago.

In a promising start to a World Championship year, Hodgkinson broke the women's 600m world indoor record in Manchester last month.

She will attempt to defend her European indoor title, which she won in 2021, at March's Championships in Istanbul.

Also in Lievin on Wednesday, Ethiopian 22-year-old Lamecha Girma set a world indoor 3000m record of 7:23.81, as Spanish runner-up Mohamed Katir also beat the previous men's record of 7:24.90 set by Kenya's Daniel Komen 25 years ago.

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala edged Olympic men's 100m champion Marcell Jacobs in the 60m event, clocking 6.54secs as his Italian rival crossed the line in 6.57secs.

Olympic and world champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a world lead over 1500m, winning in 3:32.38, while Sweden's men's pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis claimed his latest win - the 22-year-old the only athlete able to clear 6.01 metres.