Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw won the 2021 and 2022 Antrim Coast Half Marathon

Organisers of the Antrim Coast Half Marathon have bid to bring the World Athletics Road Running Championships to Northern Ireland in 2025.

Previously known as the World Half Marathon Championships, the event attracts 35,000 runners from over 160 countries.

Past winners include Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie and former marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe.

Between 12 and 15 cities or regions are expected to bid for the championships.

It has previously been hosted by Newcastle's Great North Run, Bristol's Great South Run and in Cardiff, but never in Northern Ireland.

After its launch in 1992, the event was held annually until it became biennial in 2010. This year's World Road Running Championships will be staged in Riga, Latvia.

"The event goes out to 160-plus countries, so nearly all of the world athletics family," said Antrim Half Marathon race director James McIlroy.

"There are participants from over 160 countries as well, so it's a mass participation event on a huge global scale.

"The race is on a UNESCO World Heritage site so it's probably one of the fastest courses that will be in the bid. It's probably the most beautiful region that will be in the bid.

"I think we're coming from a strong position. It would be great to showcase Northern Ireland to the world."

Previous winners of the Antrim Half Coast Marathon include four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah and London Marathon winner Yalemzerf Yehualaw.

The successful World Road Running Championships bid will be announced in May.