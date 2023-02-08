Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson broke the women's 600m world indoor record in Manchester in January

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson set the fastest women's indoor 800m time of the year at a meeting in Poland.

Olympic and world silver medallist Hodgkinson won her race in 1:57.87 at the Copernicus Cup in Torun.

"This track brings back some good memories," said the 20-year-old, who won European indoor gold in Torun in 2021.

In January, Hodgkinson broke the women's 600m world indoor record in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay ran the second-fastest women's indoor mile of all time at the meeting on Wednesday.

The 5,000m outdoor world champion posted 4:16.16.

Tsegay missed out on beating compatriot Genzebe Dibaba's record of 4:13:31.