Adeleke finished fifth at the European Championships in August

Rhasidat Adeleke has smashed the Irish 400m record by running a time of 50.45 to win the UNM Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque.

Adeleke's time broke the previous best by an Irish athlete of 51.58, which was set by Karen Shinkins in 2002.

The Dubliner's time was the fastest in the world so far this year and is joint 20th on the current all-time world list.

Adeleke broke her own Irish 200m record last month.

That followed a 2022 which saw the 20-year-old finish fifth in the women's 400m final at the European Championships in Munich last summer.