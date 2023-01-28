Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Griggs clocked a European Under-20 indoor mile record of 3:56.40 last March

Nick Griggs smashed his own Irish Under-20 indoor 3,000m record as he clocked 7:54.44 to finish fifth at the World Indoor Tour meet in Manchester.

The Tyrone 18-year-old's time cut 2.94 seconds off the Irish under-20 mark he set in Dublin last February.

Griggs' performance, which left him 6.21 seconds behind Swedish winner Emil Danielsson, came after a season-opening 1500m win in Dublin 10 days ago.

The Tyrone man's time was 1.44 seconds outside his Irish U20 outdoor record.

Twenty-five-year-old Danielsson's winning time of 7:48.23 was a new personal best as he finished ahead of Britain's Matthew Stonier (7.51.12), another Swede Simon Sundstrom (7.54.13), Britain's Charlie Wheeler (7:54.20) and Griggs.

Another Irish athlete John Travers finished a tailed off 12th in 8:34.28.

Griggs, who burst on the athletics scene in 2021 by clinching a sensational 3,000m gold outdoors at the European Under-20 Championships, is planning a busy indoor campaign which he hopes might culminate in a first Irish senior vest at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul in March.

The Northern Irishman, who was pipped for gold in the under-20 race at the European Cross Country Championships in Turin last month after a late stumble saw him having to settle for silver, hopes to earn a 3,000m spot in Turkey but will face a tough task to earn selection with the likes of Brian Fay, Darragh McElhinney, Hiko Tonosa and Efrem Gidey all potentially in the frame.

In his season-opener on 18 January, Griggs took a 1500m victory in 3:46.17 at the first NIA Live meeting of the indoor campaign at Abbotstown in Dublin.