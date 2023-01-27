Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Atkin represented England at last summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Sam Atkin broke a record set by Mo Farah as he recorded the fastest 3,000m time in history by a British runner.

The 29-year-old ran seven minutes 31.97 seconds at the John Thomas Terrier Classic event in Boston, improving on Farah's time of 7:32.62 from 2016.

Atkin set the time by finishing second behind American Yared Nuguse, who won the race in 7:28.24.

"The race plan was to sit on Nuguse and see what I could do. It went well," said Grimsby-born Atkin.

Speaking to letsrun.com, external-link he added: "I wish I'd gone a little bit earlier but I can't complain as it's a British record.

"It's a good first win of the season."