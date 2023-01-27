Close menu

Sam Atkin breaks Mo Farah's British 3,000m record in Boston

Sam Atkin of England runs in the men's 10,000m final during the athletics on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games
Atkin represented England at last summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Sam Atkin broke a record set by Mo Farah as he recorded the fastest 3,000m time in history by a British runner.

The 29-year-old ran seven minutes 31.97 seconds at the John Thomas Terrier Classic event in Boston, improving on Farah's time of 7:32.62 from 2016.

Atkin set the time by finishing second behind American Yared Nuguse, who won the race in 7:28.24.

"The race plan was to sit on Nuguse and see what I could do. It went well," said Grimsby-born Atkin.

Speaking to letsrun.com,external-link he added: "I wish I'd gone a little bit earlier but I can't complain as it's a British record.

"It's a good first win of the season."

