Sam Atkin breaks Mo Farah's British 3,000m record in Boston
Sam Atkin broke a record set by Mo Farah as he recorded the fastest 3,000m time in history by a British runner.
The 29-year-old ran seven minutes 31.97 seconds at the John Thomas Terrier Classic event in Boston, improving on Farah's time of 7:32.62 from 2016.
Atkin set the time by finishing second behind American Yared Nuguse, who won the race in 7:28.24.
"The race plan was to sit on Nuguse and see what I could do. It went well," said Grimsby-born Atkin.
Speaking to letsrun.com, he added: "I wish I'd gone a little bit earlier but I can't complain as it's a British record.
"It's a good first win of the season."