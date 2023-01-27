Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith won 200m bronze at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last year

Dina Asher-Smith set a new British record as she won the women's 60m at the World Indoor Tour in Germany.

Asher-Smith clocked a time of 7.04 seconds to beat Poland's Ewa Swoboda, who finished in 7.09s

Swiss sprinter Mujinga Kambundji (7.11s) took third at the Karlsruhe event.

Asher-Smith's time surpassed Asha Philip's previous mark of 7.06, set when winning the European title in 2017.

It marks a strong start to 2023 for Asher-Smith, who endured a stop-start season in 2022 after injury forced her to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games.

Elsewhere, Britain's George Mills won the 1500m race with an indoor personal best time of three minutes 35.88, while Jemma Reekie started her 2023 season with fifth place in the 800m, finishing with a time of two minutes 2.10.